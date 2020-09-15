Sushant Singh Rajput death case: The NCB conducts raids across Mumbai and Goa

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is the drug angle. The drug allegations are being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Currently, the NCB has raided a total of seven locations across Mumbai and Goa based on information provided by Anuj Keshwani, an alleged drug peddler, who was recently arrested by the NCB. The raids in Mumbai and Goa are being headed by Sameer Wankhede. The NCB have reportedly arrested six people from the raids so far. The Narcotics Control Bureau also found out that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to spend some days at Rhea Chakraborty’s house during the lockdown in April. After questioning the actress, it was revealed that the late actor had couriered around 500 g curated marijuana in a box along with some household items to the Chakrabortys’ home in April.

The NCB got involved in the investigations after the Enforcement Directorate retrieved chats from Rhea Chakraborty’s phone in which there was a mention of drugs.