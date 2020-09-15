Superman and Lois Arrowverse Spin-Off: Spoilers, Premiere Date, and Everything Else to Know

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s — another Arrowverse series. The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Stargirl will need to make room for another show joining the Arrowverse: Superman and Lois.

Created by former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, the Supergirl spin-off puts Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) front and center as they juggle parenthood with demanding jobs. Balancing saving the world with tight newspaper deadlines and raising rambunctious twin boys is sure to keep this dynamic duo on their toes, setting the stage for an interesting journey ahead. And given everything they went through in last year’s crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, we’re hoping life in Smallville won’t be quite as traumatic.

With so many questions looming about the show, which is set to begin filming soon, we’re snatching up all the intel out there to keep you updated. Here’s everything we know about Superman and Lois so far.

Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, SupergirlPhoto: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Superman and Lois will arrive in 2021. Make way for the Arrowverse’s newest series, which is currently scheduled to debut in January 2021. Although we don’t have an exact date, we do know that the series will air Tuesday nights at 9/8c following The Flash.

Season 1 will consist of 13 episodes. Though a pilot hasn’t been filmed, the CW has already given a 13-episode order for the Supergirl spin-off. The show will go straight into production on Season 1 once it’s safe to begin filming.

Filming on the series will soon be underway. Star Elizabeth Tullloch revealed via Twitter that the cast has begun quarantining in Vancouver ahead of shooting. “The last of the cast landed in Vancouver today to start their quarantines. Getting close!” she wrote.

The show has enlisted some heavy hitters behind the scenes. In addition to creating and writing the series, Helbing will serve as an executive producer alongside Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti, super-producer Sarah Schechter, and former DC Entertainment COO and producer Geoff Johns.

Get ready to see Superman and Lois struggle with parenting. The series will follow the famed superhero and renowned journalist as they deal with the stress and complications that come with being working parents in today’s world. According to Tolluch, we’re going to see the pair in a different light.

“When Todd Helbing, who’s our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills,” Tolluch previously told TV Guide. “It’s so good, and it’s so something we haven’t seen before with them, so I think it’s going to be great.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths confirmed that they have two sons–Jonathan and Jordan–which probably means the pair is in for twice the trouble. Talking about Clark and Lois’ new challenge at DC’s Fandome, Helbing said, “I think as a father who happens to have two boys, that felt like a really great way to bring in some personal experience and just to tell really a different story.”

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

The series has found its Lana Lang. Emmanuelle Chriqui is set to take on the iconic role, previously played by Kristen Krevk in Smallville. In Superman and Lois, Lana Lang-Cushing is a loan officer at Smallville Bank who stayed behind while everyone else went on to pursue bigger and better things outside of the small town. According to , she reconnects with her old friend Clark Kent during a difficult time in her life.

The rest of the cast is starting to come together. Graceland’s Erik Valdez will play Lana’s husband, Kyle Cushing, Smallville’s heroic fire chief who doesn’t like the big city and often clashes with people from there. Inde Navarrette will also star as Sarah Cushing, Lana and Kyle’s super smart wild child with some demons of her own who befriends Lois and Clark’s sons.

In addition, Nip/Tuck and Blue Bloods alum Dylan Walsh will portray Lois’ father, General Lane. The no-nonsense army general’s main concern is protecting his country and the world from threats, both within the planet and beyond. Per , he’s a workaholic with high standards for everyone in his life, including his daughters Lois and Lucy. Glenn Morshower previously portrayed the character in a recurring capacity on Supergirl.

We know of at least one villain. reports that The Vampire Diaries alum Wolé Parks has joined the cast of Superman and Lois as a mysterious villain called The Stranger. All we know about this character so far is that he’ll be a visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman.

The Superman suit is getting a new look. At DC’s Fandome, Helbing teased a makeover for the iconic Superman costume. “Originally [Hoechlin] came on for the crossovers and that suit wasn’t built to sustain a series. And I think in just everything that we were talking about, we have a fresh slate,” he said. “There’s going to be a really badass Superman suit in this show that we’re pretty excited about.”

Superman wants you to wear a mask. A poster released by The CW showcases the Man of Steel in a mask with the caption, “Real heroes wear masks.”

Superman and LoisPhoto: The CW