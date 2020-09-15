Supa Cent Calls Ex-Fiance Lou ‘Pedophile’ as Feud Heats Up

Instagram

It all starts after Lou takes to Instagram Stories to accuse the social media personality of not letting him see their daughter, Lea, as he threatens to take her to court.

Supa Cent and her ex-fiance Lou clearly don’t have the best relationship ever, but their hatred against each other has gone to the next level as the latter brought their daughter into their feud. Lou called out the millionaire and social media star on Tuesday, September 15 for not allowing him to meet their child.

He said on Instagram Stories, “For years I’ve let you make others think I was cheating on you, I never said anything about it. I hate it’s coming to this but you doin h** s**t out of spite cause you still mad at me luv, there’s one thing I will die behind or do life behind. That’s MY DAUGHTER & you know that.”

“I can careless about who you f**k, respect my child and yourself. If you don’t have time to bring her to me or I can come get her and bring her back when u get done,” he added. “Jus giv me my child luv ain’t like u have time for her I don’t wanna take you to court behind my but u leaving me no choice.”

Supa was quick to give her response and it’s safe to say that she was less than pleased after reading what Lou wrote. Implying that Lou is too broke to take her to court, Supa said in a video shared on her page, “How are you going to take me to court, Louis? What address you’re gonna use Louis? What ID you’re gonna use Louis? How are you gonna pay for these court fees Louis?”

She continued asking Lou where he would take their daughter should he pick her up. “There’s a lot of things I never play with you about. There’s a lot of things,” she continued. “You know I can air you the f**k out. It’s a lot of thing I’ll never play you about.” She went on threatening to attack Lou because he chose to make this issue public instead of contacting her privately.

Not stopping there, she then added in another post, “It’s Tuesday and this n***a acting like I kidnapped his daughter!!! You’ll think this n***a asked me to get Leaa today and I said NO! Where the f**k this steam coming from???” She doubled down on her threat, “You already humiliated me once. But you not bout to play on me when it come to my children like I don’t have my daughter. Bitch it’s ALL THE WAY UP THERE NOW! On my kids!!!”

Supa clearly had a lot of things to say about her baby daddy because she also went on Instagram Live stream to continue bashing him. At the of the Live, she even said, “My child shouldn’t be around you, you pedophile a** b***h.” She was probably referring to reports that Lou cheated on her with an underaged girl.

Lou has yet to respond back.