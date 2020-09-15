Stunna 4 Vegas Gets Robbed By 21 SAVAGE .. Posts Chain ONLINE!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper 21 Savage and his goons have robbed rival rapper Stunna 4 Vegas for his jewelry, has learned. And now 21’s homies are all over social media, flashing the stolen jewelry.

Yesterday 21’s noxious shooter 5th Ward Greedy posted a video with Stunna 4 Greedy’s diamond ring, and explained that the rapper “didn’t check into his city.” Later he posted a pic of the ring on social media, and he tagged Stunna and told him to “pay up” if he wants his jewelry back.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR