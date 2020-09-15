Steph Curry producing animated version of ‘Good Times’

Stephen Curry continues to make inroads in Hollywood, and his latest project involves co-producing an animated revival of the classic 1970s sitcom “Good Times.” The series has been picked up by Netflix.

The Golden State Warriors superstar announced his involvement in the project in a joint statement with Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media.

“We are so excited about this project! Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning,” the statement read, per Deadline. “‘Good Times’ strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

Along with Unanimous Media, Curry is partnering with several big hitters in the entertainment industry on the “Good Times” series. Fuzzy Door, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane’s production company, has signed on, as has Act III Productions, the original “Good Times” creator Norman Lear’s company. Sony Pictures TV is also part of the project.

“Good Times” aired for six seasons from 1974 to 1980 and was widely hailed as a groundbreaking sitcom due how it depicted a two-parent Black family. It launched the careers of Jimmy Walker and John Amos, among others, including a young Janet Jackson.

Curry is following in the footsteps of fellow NBA superstar LeBron James with his interest in getting into the entertainment industry. The Los Angeles Lakers star has become a major player in Hollywood over the past few years courtesy of his SpringHill Entertainment production company, which he oversees alongside longtime business partner Maverick Carter.

Late last year, news surfaced that Curry was partnering with A-list actor Will Arnett of “Arrested Development” and “BoJack Horseman” fame on an NBA-related comedy series for FOX, “Second Half.”