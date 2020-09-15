Snoop Dogg: Trump Is Disrespecting Every Color In The World!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Snoop Dogg is still not a Trump fan and recently claimed that the president is “disrespecting every color in the world.”

“So, me and my homeboys sittin’ up here talkin’ about all the people that President Trump disrespected. Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Hmmm. Seems like he’s disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain’t what he is, which is a racist,” he says in the video clip.

