Snoop Dogg: Trump Is Disrespecting Every Color In The World!!

Snoop Dogg is still not a Trump fan and recently claimed that the president is “disrespecting every color in the world.”

“So, me and my homeboys sittin’ up here talkin’ about all the people that President Trump disrespected. Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Hmmm. Seems like he’s disrespecting every color in the world and everything that ain’t what he is, which is a racist,” he says in the video clip.

“With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted. They gave them what he said he was gon’ do. So, the next muthaf*cka, you better tell us what we gon’ get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period. We just want some peace, love, equality, and tranquillity for everybody. All lives. Just basic conversation. Now carry on.”

Is he right? Is Trump a racist? Check out the clip below.