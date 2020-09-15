Shocking moment brutal thug sucker punches woman on a Swedish street

This is the shocking moment a man punches a woman to the ground in an unprovoked attack while a witness howls with laughter.

The incident, which has been shared widely on the internet, happened in Malmo, Sweden.

The video shows the woman walking along the street towards the man who moves aside and then punches her without warning.

Swedish police are trying to identify the assailant after the woman was knocked to the ground

Social media users condemned the attack with one person claiming ‘that is absolutely disgusting’. A second person claimed the attacker should receive ‘life in prison without parole’. A third contributor added: ‘From behind as well. Brave guy that.’

The woman falls down between two parked cars and the pavement.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the Rosengard district of Malmo, according to local media.

They said the attacker is believed to be a man in his 20s, although he has not been identified.

According to Russia Today, Swedish police are trying to identify the attacker who may have been responsible for several other similar assaults in the area.