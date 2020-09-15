Shilpa Shetty gives out tips for healthy living

Shilpa Shetty is extremely particular about her diet and fitness. The actress follows a disciplined lifestyle and makes sure that she’s getting the right nutrition through her meals.

Earlier today, the actress took to social media and expressed just how important a proper diet is in looking after your body. Shilpa’s caption for the post read, “The food we put into our body is actually more important than the physical activity we put our bodies through. It’s a 70:30 ratio; 70 per cent being food choices.

Eat freshly made, simple, easily digestible – as opposed to heavy/canned / preservative-laden / extra spicy & processed foods, which are harmful for the body & the mind. Also, train your body and mind to eat food in moderate portions at regular intervals instead of eating large portions of food at once or skipping meals altogether. Smaller meals help in satisfying the appetite, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and providing nutrients to the body throughout the day. It helps effectively nourish the body and keep all kinds of ailments at bay.

Make food thy medicine and eat mindfully. Swasth raho, mast raho! ðÂÂªðÂÂ¼” .

We’re sure Shilpa’s post will inspire many to opt for a healthier lifestyle