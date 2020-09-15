Savannah Chrisley Says ‘No Hatred’ for Fiance Nic Kerdiles Despite Splitting

Instagram

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star notes that ‘these past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life,’ but she believes that ‘God has a far greater purpose for my life.’

Savannah Chrisley and fiance Nic Kerdiles have called it quits after being together for 3 years. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star has taken to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news, though she insists that there are no bad bloods between her and the National Hockey League player.

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder,” the 23-year-old explained in the Tuesday, September 15 post alongside a picture of her and Nic smiling widely. “We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

In the post, Savannah noted that “these past 3 years have been some of the best years of my life.” However, she believed that “God has a far greater purpose for my life.” She concluded, “I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it. Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing.”

Brielle Biermann was among those who left supportive messages in the comment section. “You’re so strong! Love you!” she wrote. Actress Olivia Jordan chimed in, “I can’t imagine how hard this is and then feeling like you have to share the news with all your followers. Ugh. You are so strong sis. What’s meant to be will always be. sending love your way.”

The pair, who were engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018 after they met via Instagram and began dating in November 2017, were previously hit with split rumors that prompted Nic to address the matter. “It’s funny how people read into the smallest things like that,” he said on Todd Chrisley‘s “Chrisley Confessions” podcast back in October 2019. “But I mean, yeah, I get that, there’s no engagement ring in some of her pictures. I mean, we’re together. Savannah and I are fine. We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship.”