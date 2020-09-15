Salvation Army will gather donations early due to virus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Salvation Army is planning to start its Red Kettle campaign earlier this year — in November — because of the need caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and people won’t need change or cash in hand to donate.

“We’re going to have a code right on the kettle so that people can just take their phone and scan it, so it’s simple and easy,” Rosemarie Dykeman of the Salvation Army of Greater Nashua told WMUR-TV.

People also can text “Kettles” to 91999 and fill in the amount.

The Salvation Army of Northern New England said that it could end up serving many more families this Christmas. In 2019, 553 families were served; this year, it estimates the number to be 857 families.

“We’re getting a lot of new families that have lost a job due to the pandemic or the fact that their hours have been cut,” Dykeman said.

