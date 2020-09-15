Roy Jones Jr vs Mike Tyson exhibition bout

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr it says he “made a mistake” in agreeing to fight Mike Tyson, one of history’s best heavyweights, in an exhibition bout.

Despite the planned Nov. 28 fight being fought under the rules that the two men will not look for a knockout and instead “exhibit their skills,” Jones Jr believes he’ll go into the bout at a disadvantage physically.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, were originally planned for September before COVID-19 restrictions led to the bout being pushed back in the interest of attracting more fans, whether that be in person or via PPV.

“He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring,” Jones told .

Mike Tyson confirms boxing comeback

“If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy. He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.

“With him having the first-round fireworks, he’ll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him.”

In August, Tyson told the Dan Patrick Show, “We’re throwing punches at each other. This is going to be my definition of fun … broken eye sockets, broken jaw, broken rib. That’s fun to me.”

Jones only had a single world-title winning fight at heavyweight and has fought mostly in lower weights throughout his entire career.

California State Athletic Commission Executive director Andy Foster told BoxingScene both men agreed the fight would not be a true boxing contest.

“I wanted to have their assurances that they understand, ‘I don’t care if they spar. I don’t care if they work.’ They are world-class athletes, even still. They have a right to earn, and all these types of things.

Roy Jones jr has only won a single belt at heavyweight during his career. (Getty)

“They’re about the same age. We can’t mislead the public as to this is some kind of real fight. They can get into it a little bit, but I don’t want people to get hurt. They know the deal.

“It’s an exhibition. They can exhibit their boxing skills, but I don’t want them using their best efforts to hurt each other. They’re going to spar hard, but they shouldn’t be going for a knockout.

“This isn’t a record-book type of fight. This is not world-championship boxing right now. It’s not what this is. People shouldn’t be getting knocked out. The public can see what kind of shape Roy and Mike are still in.”

While Jones underlined the risks in getting in the ring with Tyson he still won’t flinch once he steps in the squared circle.

“When it comes time to fight, we’re going to fight,” Jones said. “If it comes down to bite, we’re going to bite. Whatever has to happen is going to happen. That’s just what it is.”