Rob Manfred: MLB playoffs could be played with fans in stands

Major League Baseball’s postseason is scheduled to begin in October, and according to commissioner Rob Manfred, those games could be played in front of fans.

“I think it’s important for us to start back down the road. Obviously, it’ll be limited numbers, socially distanced, protection provided for the fans in terms of temperature checks and the like. Kind of the pods like you saw in some of the NFL games. We’ll probably use that same theory,” Manfred said.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars all had a limited number of fans at their home openers over the weekend, with several other teams planning to let fans attend later in the season. The apparent success of the social distant fan experience has encouraged baseball to take a similar approach for the playoffs, possibly allowing some fans to watch playoff baseball inside the ballpark.

Manfred also confirmed that the MLB and MLBPA were close to reaching an agreement for a two-bubble playoff format, which was apparently officially agreed upon last night. The first round of the playoffs won’t be played in the bubbles, with the top four teams in the AL and NL (three division winners and next best record) hosting best-of-three series at their home parks.

Once the first round has been settled, the bubbles will begin. The AL games for the divisional round will be played at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The ALCS will be played at Petco Park. For the NL, divisional games will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and Minute Maid Park in Houston. The NLCS will be played at Globe Life Field, as will the World Series.