Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Brings in her Birthday with Ranbir, Alia, Kareena

Times are such that birthday celebrations are no longer about destination-vacays or stepping out for lavish dinners. It’s all about having an intimate house party with selected friends and family members. Well that’s how Riddhima Kapoor Sahni brought in her birthday.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who’s been staying with Neetu Kapoor at their bandra pad in Mumbai, brought in her birthday with family and friends. She shared a post on Instagram, which is a collage of several group clicks and we see her having a great time with her squad. While in one click she is seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor. In another click we see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing together. She has captioned the picture saying ‘Family,’ and dropped a red-heart emoji.





Earlier in the day, a video had gone viral where we’d seen several of her family and friends making a video for her from their respective homes. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too grooved to Aap Jaisa Koi song in some synchronised steps. We love this big Kapoor family, who always come together for family events.