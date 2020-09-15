‘RHOP’s Ashley Darby: I Smell My Husband’s Underwear To See If He’s Cheating!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has revealed that she smells husband Micheal Darby’s underwear to check whether he’s been cheating on her.

“As far as I know everything is well… That’s why I’m a little, um shocked. I don’t just ask questions. I read emails, text messages, I sniff underwear, everything. Since I met him. One time he did come home smelling like perfume and I was upset. He said ‘I’m sorry I was at the strip club.’ And this is when I was pregnant and very sensitive… He stopped going to strip clubs when I was pregnant,” she says after Candiace Dillard shows her text messages claiming that Micheal said he had a wife and a boyfriend.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR