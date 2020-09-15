‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Smells Husband’s Underwear Amid Cheating Rumors

Instagram

Meanwhile, Ashley seems to be reevaluating her relationship with ‘RHOP’ co-star Candiace Dillard after the latter tells her about Michael Darby’s cheating rumors.

–

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby has her own way to confirm whether her husband Michael Darby is cheating on her. In the Sunday, September 13 episode of the Bravo show, co-star Candiace Dillard showed her a text message alleging that Michael claimed he had a wife and a boyfriend while at a strip club.

Later, Ashley shared how she reacted to the information. “As far as I know everything is well… That’s why I’m a little, um shocked,” she admitted. She went on revealing her way to confirm things.

“I don’t just ask questions. I read emails, text messages, I sniff underwear, everything. Since I met him. One time he did come home smelling like perfume and I was upset. He said, ‘I’m sorry I was at the strip club.’ And this is when I was pregnant and very sensitive… He stopped going to strip clubs when I was pregnant,” she went on to say.

<br />

Candiace and Ashley used to have a history back then, though their relationship seemed better in the recent months. However, it seemed like Ashley was reevaluating her relationship with Candiace. “Considering the source of where the information was coming from and our history, I was taking it with a grain of salt,” she said during her appearance on “Watch Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen“.

“I personally think that Candiace got this from someone on social media, and then it translated to a text message, because as this story unfolds she gives more information about how she knows this person and it’s just a little far-fetched for me,” she added.





Candiace previously told Gizelle Bryant that he got the text from “a good friend of mine.” “[My friend] said, ‘Your girl’ baby daddy was out at the strip club last night,’ ” she explained. Gizelle then asked, “Whose baby daddy?” before Candiace showed her a photo of what appeared to be Michael.

The text also allegedly read, “My girl is a bartender at the strip club and I came to see her. [Michael] was there with several strippers. He was talking about how he has a boyfriend and a wife. … He was asking who he could take to a hotel nearby.”