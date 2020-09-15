Reviewer-Loved Air Purifiers That Are a Breath of Fresh Air

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you’ve been experiencing the fires out West like we have, you’re probably absolutely sick of the itchy eyes and sneezing that accompany poor air quality as well. Luckily, home air purifiers can help with that, as long as you purchase a true-HEPA model. True-HEPA filters are able to capture the tiniest particles of fire smoke, which is exactly what the doctor ordered here.

Below, the reviewer-loved true-HEPA air purifiers that are a breath of fresh air.