Relive Your Favorite Models’ First-Ever Fashion Week Appearances

Model behavior!

New York Fashion Week might be coming to a close on Sept. 16, but that doesn’t mean you can’t ooh and aah over your favorite runway looks and supermodels from years past.

Before the biggest names in fashion became household names, they kicked off their careers with a Fashion Week appearance. Yes, some were already booking ad campaigns, magazine covers and beauty deals, but others got their big break on the catwalk.

Legendary stars like Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss (to name a few) proved they could strike a pose and strut their stuff down a runway.

And they knew it, too. The way Linda famously put it in 1990, “We have this saying, Christy [Turlington] and I… we don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day.”

Naomi would later add, “I make a lot of money and I’m worth every cent.”