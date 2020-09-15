Regulatory risks grow for DeFi as a ‘money laundering haven’ By Cointelegraph

Regulatory risks grow for DeFi as a ‘money laundering haven’
The rapid growth in decentralized finance and yield farming is likely to attract greater regulatory attention according to a recent report.
A joint research paper by global management consulting firm BCG Platinion and Crypto.com has indicated that the rapid growth in DeFi in 2020 has created the potential for money laundering which will bring it under the radar of regulatory authorities.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.