Regional Victoria eases lockdown restrictions from 11.59pm, dry run for Melbourne

From 11.59pm, anyone in regional Victoria will no longer be subject to staying at home unless leaving for strict reasons, outdoor gathering limits will increase to 10 people, and up to five people will be able to visit from a nominated household.

But the government has warned Melburnians not to rush to the regions, with extra police patrolling checkpoints.

“In terms of movement from Melbourne to regional Victoria, those reasons have not changed,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“We can’t have people travelling unnecessarily and unlawfully into regional Victoria from metropolitan Melbourne, and potentially taking the virus with them.”