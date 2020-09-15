redmi note 9 pro: Xiaomi announces Champagne Gold colour variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro series phones; to go on sale at 12pm today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has launched a new colour variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Both the handsets now come in Champagne Gold colour. The duo till date were offered in three colour models — Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

The new Gold colour variant of the smartphones was announced in a Twitter post by the official handle of Redmi India. “All that glitters is definitely GOLD! Introducing #ChampagneGold for #RedmiNote9ProMax and #RedmiNote9Pro! On sale tomorrow at Keycap digit oneKeycap digit two noon via http://mi.com, @AmazonIN, Mi Home and Retail Outlets”, goes the company’s tweet.

The tweet also mentions that the new colour variant of

Redmi Note 9 Pro and

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale at 12pm on September 15 i.e. today. Those interested can buy it from e-commerce site

Amazon along with the company’s official Mi.com, Mi Home stores and offline retail outlets.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 onwards. Its base model packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The other variants pack 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor and houses a 5020mAh battery.

Similarly, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has three variants- 6+64GB, 6+128GB and 8+128GB. These are priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery and comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ screen having 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor and runs on Android 10 operating system with MIUI on top.

