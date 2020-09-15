Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Just as it seemed they were working things out, Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love.

Princess had initially filed Love, but she later made a request to dismiss her filing to end her marriage legally, but Ray J has now made the move. According to The Blast, the reality television start is also asking for joint custody of the couple’s two children: 9-month-old son Epik Ray, and daughter Melody Love, 2.

