Rappi Streamlines Customer and Courier Onboarding with Jumio to Conquer Latin America

Leveraging advanced technology including informed AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 250 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Rappi

Rappi is the first super app in Latin America and solves the lives of its users by offering them a unique platform for their daily needs and desires. The Colombian startup and Latin American unicorn, created in 2015, arrived in Brazil in July 2017 and is already present in more than 30 Brazilian cities. Through the application you can buy products and services of different categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, manicure, dogwalker, among others. Besides that, the platform has a virtual wallet, RappiPay, with which it is possible to make transfers between users and payments at partner establishments, offering financial inclusion solutions for the unbanked population. In addition to Brazil, Rappi is present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

