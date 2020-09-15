Ramya Krishnan celebrates her 50th birthday with family

Thanks to the rising spread of the coronavirus, birthday celebrations have become cosy affairs these days. Ramya Krishnan who has been on screen from the age of 14 celebrated her 50th birthday with her family and shared a lovely picture on her Twitter handle.

The actress who has worked in almost all languages down South – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and also in the Hindi film industry enjoys a huge fan base. She shared a picture where we saw a beautiful red-frosted cake ready to be cut by the talented actress. She captioned the picture saying, ‘Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on !!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod’ Now that’s a really sweet picture and we wish the actress a very happy birthday and may she keep surprising us with her roles and performances in the years to come.







Ramya Krishnan is known for several powerful performances over the years, she has wowed us in films like Amman, Padayappa, Panchathanthiram. The actress has won several awards in her career and took home the Black Lady in the recent years for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for her portrayal of Sivagami in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). Her performance in Super Deluxe of a mother who’s hiding a dirty past from her son also won her praises from critics and audiences alike.