Rafael Nadal rebukes Novak Djokovic US Open disqualification

Rafael Nadal says he’s “sorry” for an “unlucky” Novak Djokovic – but also rebuked his great rival over his US Open disqualification, saying: “You should not be doing this”.

Djokovic was sensationally kicked out of the US Open for accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

The world No.1 has since apologised and admitted fault, though at the time he argued passionately against being ejected. He was a hot favourite to win his 18th Grand Slam title, which would have gotten him closer to the absent Nadal (19) and Roger Federer (20).

Nadal said that Djokovic’s reckless actions had put him in the position to be defaulted.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after the 2019 Australian Open final. (AAP)

“The consequences have been always the same. Nothing new on that. Novak was unlucky. The rules says clearly that’s a default,” Nadal told reporters at the Italian Open.

“Sorry for him. He had an opportunity there. But in some way you should not be doing this.

“It’s very unfortunate, very unlucky situation. But it’s important to have the right self-control on the court, because if not, you can be unlucky.”

Nadal lauded the US Open’s eventual winner, Dominic Thiem, for earning a first Grand Slam title in New York. Thiem beats Alexander Zverev in an epic five-set comeback, having previously lost major finals to Nadal (two) and Djokovic.

“Happy for Dominic. He is somebody that deserves to win a big title, super hard worker. Very focused on his goals. Good person, good human person. He deserves it,” Nadal said.

Nadal will end a seven-month break by playing the Italian Open in Rome. He will first face Carreno Busta.

The mighty Spaniard will chase his 13th French Open title after warming up at the Masters 1000 event.

Federer will be absent, having opted out of the remainder of the season after knee surgery. He hopes to return for the Australian Open in January.