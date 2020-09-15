Rachel Lindsay Details Her First Conversation With Ex Peter Kraus

Back in 2017, Rachel exclusively told E! News about the pros and cons of her final four men on The Bachelorette, which included both Bryan and Peter.

“Bryan, you know, he was the first impression rose, so we’ve had a strong connection from the beginning,” she said at the time. “So that was the strength. The bad side, or the con, would be that he told me that his last relationship, the reason that it didn’t work is that [s]he didn’t get along with the mom.”

While Rachel admitted to feeling a “strong connection” to Peter since the beginning, she felt “the walls up.” She noted, “I feel him being hesitant, and so that’s the con of it.”

Of course, the 32-year-old lawyer found her special someone in Bryan and, as the saying goes, the rest is history!