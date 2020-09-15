Q,amp;A with ex-CSO of Facebook Alex Stamos on why big newsrooms should have threat modeling teams, how media is amplifying disinformation with its coverage, more (Jay Rosen/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Jay Rosen / The Verge:

Q,amp;A with ex-CSO of Facebook Alex Stamos on why big newsrooms should have threat modeling teams, how media is amplifying disinformation with its coverage, more  —  An interview with Facebook’s ex-security chief,nbsp; —  Editor’s note: We’re barreling toward the 2020 election with big unresolved problems …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR