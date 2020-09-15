Privacy coins ‘pose less risk of money laundering than other coins’ By Cointelegraph

Privacy coins ‘pose less risk of money laundering than other coins’
Privacy coins including Monero, , Grin, and Zcash pose less of a risk of money laundering than other cryptocurrencies according to a report by a global law firm.
According to a new white paper released by U.S. international law firm Perkins Coie, anti-money laundering (AML) measures taken by regulatory bodies worldwide have been sufficient to address any issues caused by privacy coins, and additional oversight may not be necessary.
