Princess Love Says ‘God Is Good’ Amid Ray J Divorce Rumors

People are convinced that her latest Instagram post is her response to the split rumors, as one person says, ‘You should of kept the divorce now he reversed it on you.’

Princess Love might or might not respond to rumors of her split from Ray J. Hours after it’s been reported that the hip-hop musician has filed for divorce from his reality TV star wife, the latter took to Instagram on Monday, September 14 to express her gratitude to God.

Alongside a close-up selfie of herself, the mother of two wrote on the photo-sharing site, “God is good.” She also added a red heart emoticon in the caption of the post.

Given the timing of her post, some people suspected that her post was a response to the split rumors. “You better without him,” one said. “You deserve better.” Meanwhile, another person commented, “You should of kept the divorce now he reversed it on you.” There was also an individual who wrote, “Keep strong princess. You’re beautiful and some lucky guy will be happy to be with u 1 day.”

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Ray J filed for divorce in Los Angeles as he asked for joint custody of his two children with Princess. He additionally claimed that the couple has a prenuptial agreement, which outlines support and personal property which is not a part of the marriage. He has asked the judge to enforce the agreement.

Ray and Princess got married in 2016. The two stars’ relationship seemed to be going strong until last year, when a pregnant Princess accused her former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” co-star of leaving her and daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas. Their back-and-forth got so bad to the point where Princess filed for divorce in May of this year.

“It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation,” a rep for the couple said at the time.

However, later in July, she filed for dismissal of her divorce filing.