Porn Star Zoe Parker Dies at Age 24, Months After Quitting the Industry to ‘Start a New Life’

The adult film star, who recently moved back home to Texas to be near her family, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, September 12, according to her fiance Jay Campbell.

“We are sad to report that Zoe Parker passed away in her sleep on September 12th at around 2 am,” Jay wrote on the GoFundMe page which was created to cover her funeral expenses. “She was only 24 years old.” No cause of death is given as of press time.

Jay went on sharing of his late fiance, “After leaving the adult industry, Zoe Parker moved back home to Texas to be near her family to start a new life. She had started doing great and recently announced her engagement and by all accounts seemed truly happy for the first time in her life.” He added, “This fund is to help cover her funeral expenses. Any little bit helps.”

Adult Performers Guild a.k.a. APAG Union offered its condolences on Twitter after learning of the sad news. “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Zoe Parker. We’re sending our strength and love to her family, loved ones, and fans. If you’d like to donate to her funeral expenses,” read a statement posted on the guild’s social media page along with a link to the GoFundMe page.

One of Zoe’s friends also took to social media to mourn her death. “I loved that you weren’t afraid of being exactly who you were,” the pal wrote. “You had such an impact on those around you, such a light in life, I will miss you so much. My heart breaks knowing you won’t be in my life anymore.”

Fellow adult film star Mia Malkova tweeting, “RIP sweet girl, you will be missed.” Another Twitter user wrote, “RIP Zoe Parker God bless and may the Angels guide you home! Sleep well princess.”

A source, who spoke to Zoe the night before she died, said she seemed “trully happy” for the first time in her life. “I spoke to Zoe Parker just last night. I still can’t even believe she’s gone,” the so-called insider told MikeSouth.com. “It doesn’t even seem possible. She was so happy with her new life back in Texas.”

“As you can imagine, her fiance is utterly devastated. Zoe loved him so much,” the source added. Zoe described her fiance as “the true love of her life, her savior, her everything” when she recently announced her engagement.

Zoe first started her career in porn industry in 2014 and exited in 2019. She appeared in more than 120 scenes throughout her career that spanned five years, according to the Internet Adult Film Database.