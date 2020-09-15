Pink On Marriage To Carey Hart: “Awful” And “Wonderful”

“It’s worth it. Even when it isn’t.”
After nearly 15 years of marriage, Pink is opening up about the realities of her union to former professional motocross racer Carey Hart.
On Monday, Pink shared a candid message on Instagram detailing what her marriage journey has been like, and why “it’s worth it,” despite their obstacles.
“He’s still my favorite, sweet little dirt-ball,” wrote the 41-year-old singer. “He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.”
“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort, and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail-biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.”
“It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing.”
“They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what, it’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t. “
Pink, who met Carey in 2001, went on to explain the importance of couple’s therapy and how it has helped them.
Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies, or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too.
She concluded the heartfelt message with a sweet sign-off to her husband: “I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo.”
