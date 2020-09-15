Pink On Marriage To Carey Hart: “Awful” And “Wonderful”

“It’s worth it. Even when it isn’t.”

After nearly 15 years of marriage, Pink is opening up about the realities of her union to former professional motocross racer Carey Hart.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Pink proposed to Carey in 2005 at the Mammoth Lakes motocross race. The two later married in 2006 in Costa Rica. They’re the proud parents of 9-year-old Willow Sage and 3-year-old Jameson Moon.

On Monday, Pink shared a candid message on Instagram detailing what her marriage journey has been like, and why “it’s worth it,” despite their obstacles.

“He’s still my favorite, sweet little dirt-ball,” wrote the 41-year-old singer. “He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.”


Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort, and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail-biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.”


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing.”

“They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what, it’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t. “


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Pink, who met Carey in 2001, went on to explain the importance of couple’s therapy and how it has helped them.

Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies, or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too.

She concluded the heartfelt message with a sweet sign-off to her husband: “I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo.”


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

