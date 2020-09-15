PerkinElmer Launches DA 7350™ Instrument and Cloud-Based Software for Quality Control in Food Production

Article content continued

For customers with complex, high throughput processing environments, the technology can be applied across multiple production lines to simultaneously, yet independently, measure and control quality parameters across a plant’s production lines. Data from the DA 7350 instrument is also compatible with PerkinElmer’s bench-top DA 7250™ NIR analyzer — bringing together production information gathered in various ways to help provide a more complete picture of the processing environment.

“Consumers demand a certain level of quality and consistency from their favorite food brands and producers want to create products that meet specifications, productivity goals and consumer expectations at the same time,” said Greg Sears, vice president and general manager, Food, PerkinElmer. “Our DA 7350 solution helps food manufacturers get the right information at the right time so they can make necessary course corrections and keep efficiency, quality and cost savings on track.”

