People Share Most Disturbing Movie Scenes They’ve Seen

Caution: Don’t eat while reading this post.
On Tuesday, Reddit user @Shreks_on_the_beach asked, “Which scene in a film disturbed you the most?” People delivered with some scenes that are seriously unpleasant to watch.
Keep in mind — these responses have spoilers and discuss some graphic content. Here’s what people said:
1.
“The scene in the original Pet Sematary, where the old guy gets his Achilles tendon cut from the little kid under the bed. I always checked under the bed after that.”
— jbidtah
2.
“The last 10-15 minutes of Requiem for a Dream. It’s the dramatic consequences of the film’s accumulating suffering due to drug addiction. It’s fast clips of disturbing images, scenes, and desperation at the end of the road for several people’s addiction.”
— Nurselennonclock
4.
“The dip scene in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is so fucked up. There is something about murdering an innocent cartoon shoe that makes it so much more disturbing than your average Hollywood murder scene.”
— -eDgAR-
6.
“Can we talk about that dream scene in the original Dumbo cartoon movie? Scared the shit out of me when I was a kid, and it remains haunting to this day.”
— confused_applause
8.
“It is from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Laura’s death scene broke me — it’s the scariest, most upsetting, deeply disturbing thing I’ve ever seen in any film or any kind of media.”
— TheHypocondriac
10.
“The Human Centipede 2. When he cuts the girls tendons with a pair of scissors, oh my God, I have never vomited at a movie apart from that one.”
— ImpalaGala
11.
“The basement scene in The Road. Looking at his pistol’s load-out because he might have to shoot his son because of cannibals. Fuck, what a nightmare for a father — just had my son shortly before that movie and it scarred me to the point where I told my brother to not bother watching it. Dismal, grey movie from beginning to end.”
— ruralmutant
12.
“In Return to Oz, where the girl is strapped to the table and when you see all those freestanding heads lining the walls. That movie is one of the most trippy and fucked up movies, and it boggles my mind that it was marketed to children.”
— adhdandwingingit
13.
“In Mirrors — the plot is basically there’s another dimension in anything reflective. A woman looks at her reflection in the mirror before getting in the bath. As she leaves the mirror, her reflection remains there. Couple of minutes later, she’s chilling in the bath and the mirror version of her just starts ripping its own jaw open, which in turn forces the woman’s jaw open in the bath, and she cannot do anything about it.”
14.
“The scene in Earnest Scared Stupid, where the girl checks under the bed and finds nothing, then rolls over in bed and the troll is right fucking there. To this day I do not roll over in bed — if I want to lay on the other side of my body, I flip around so my head is at the foot of the bed instead of rolling over to face the wall.”
— user1444
15.
“‘What’s in the box?’ scene from Seven. There are other disturbing scenes in the movie, of course, but that’s the one that made me wish I’d never watched the film. I even went so far as to write a spoiler-free review for my friends, warning them all away from watching it. I let them know they’d regret it if they did.”
Do you have a specific scene that you find disturbing, haunting, or both? Let me know in the comments below and your suggestion might be featured in a future post or video!
