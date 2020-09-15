Patrick Cripps not bringing teammates into game says Matthew Lloyd

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd has questioned whether the on-field leadership of Patrick Cripps will provide a long-term benefit to Carlton.

The Blues’ co-captain has copped recent scrutiny over his impact on games, with expectations high off the back of All Australian seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Carlton have not made the finals since 2013 and won’t break that streak this season, currently sitting in 12th spot, two wins outside the eight with just one match remaining.

Cripps, who kicked a contender for goal of the year in Sunday’s loss to Adelaide, has another year to run on his contract with the Blues.

But Lloyd says he needs to change the way he plays, in order to help those around him thrive.

“I feel like Patrick Cripps feels he needs to do it all for Carlton, and at times doesn’t bring his other teammates into the game,” Lloyd told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“To me he tries to take the whole world on. (He needs to) bring other players in, and help make other players better.”

Lloyd pointed to the example set at Fremantle as the ideal model for Carlton and Cripps.

“That’s where (Andrew) Brayshaw and (Adam) Cerra, (Fremantle) seem to be growing as a team, as a whole team, not individuals,” he added.

Patrick Cripps (Getty)

Carlton could be set for a clean-out in 2021, with Kade Simpson announcing his retirement this morning, while Eddie Betts could also be shown the door, despite seemingly wanting to play on.

Simpson will play his 342nd match this weekend against Brisbane, before hanging up the boots.

“I never believed when I was drafted that I’d still be playing 18 years later,” he said.

“It’s something that hopefully down the track I’ll look back on and appreciate but right now I just want to thank everyone who has helped me, on and off the field, during my career.

“The bond you have with your teammates is why you play footy so thank you to all the boys I’ve shared the field with. My coaches and all the staff who I’ve worked alongside, there is no way I’d still be running around without your help.

“Also thank you to my wife Diana and my family. The support I have received from you has never wavered. You have helped me through the toughest challenges and it has been great to share all the good times with you.

“It has been an honour to play for the Carlton Football Club. This place has been my home for such a long time and I’ve never taken for granted what it has meant to run out in that No.6 in front of what is the most passionate supporter base in the AFL. Thank you to all our members and supporters—the noise and passion you’ve shown at our games is among my greatest memories.”