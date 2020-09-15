Parents charged with murder after baby girl dies of severe head injury

Police have charged the parents of a baby girl who died of a severe head injury with murder.

Little Eleanor Easey was rushed to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18 after becoming unresponsive at her home in the village of Morton on the Hill, Norfolk Police said.

The three-month-old was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she died two days later.

A post-mortem examination recorded that she died from a severe head injury.

It also recorded that she was malnourished and had numerous historical fractures.

Christopher Easey, 30, and Carly Easey, 35, were today charged with Eleanor’s murder, police said.

The pair, of Terrington St Clement, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court for a virtual hearing on Tuesday.

They were remanded in custody to appear before the city’s Crown Court on Wednesday.