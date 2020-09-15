Orlando reportedly set to host eight CBB tournaments

The resumption of the NBA season has been an overwhelming success, as the league has been able to finish the regular season and get through the majority of the playoffs in the midst of a global pandemic. The key to the success has been the bubble strategy, with all players and personnel living in Orlando, Fla., to try to keep anyone from contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

It appears the format may soon be adopted by college basketball. Orlando is reportedly set to host eight tournaments this fall. The Champions Classic is scheduled to be the first tournament played in Orlando, followed by the Jimmy V Classic, Preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Charleston Classic, Wooden Legacy and Diamond Head Classic. The games are expected to be played with no fans in attendance, like what the NBA has done in its bubble.

All of this planning comes before an official start date for the NCAA season has been set. College basketball was one of several sports that was forced to stop its season when the pandemic began back in March. The 2020-21 season is tentatively expected to begin between Nov. 21-25, but there are concerns as to whether that timeline is realistic.

The NCAA Division I Council is set to meet on Wednesday with recommendations for a start date expected to be formalized, along with a series of guidelines for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons. If that meeting goes as planned, it could allow for tournaments in Orlando to officially be scheduled as well.