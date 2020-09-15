OnCall Health Raises $6M Series A to Enable Virtual Care Programs for Healthcare Brands

Article content continued

“We are using OnCall Health across several different business units,” says Shane Saltzman, CEO at Trafalgar Addiction Treatment Centres. “The platform has been a game changer for us in facilitating reliable and secure video and text consultations, and understanding how telehealth is being used by our network of healthcare providers. The technology and the team behind OnCall Health have been instrumental in driving our growing use of telehealth in a way that is easy for our staff to adopt, and using an approach that our patients can trust.”

“OnCall Health’s virtual care offering has been mission-critical amid the pandemic in connecting hundreds of thousands of patients to the trusted medical professionals with which they often have a pre-existing relationship,” noted Chris Zeoli, Principal at Base10. “Virtual care will continue to reach new consumers and become more mainstream in use cases like primary care, home healthcare, and mental health, even after the pandemic is over. Nicholas and the team at OnCall Health have invested in infrastructure over the past few years for this unique moment in time where they can service even the largest and most complex customers. By in OnCall Health, we have a front seat view of its role in transforming healthcare from a primarily in-person-only experience to one where patients can connect with their trusted providers anywhere.”

About OnCall Health

Founded in 2016, OnCall enables healthcare enterprises to rapidly launch their own virtual care platform that is highly configurable to their brand and workflow. The technology is used by more than 600 leading healthcare brands, digital health startups, and healthcare systems. OnCall also offers a unique real-time virtual care utilization and outcomes analytics dashboard, as well as automated patient triage/self-scheduling, digital forms/interactive assessments, payment processing/insurance direct billing, and ePrescriptions. OnCall’s service includes provider training and onboarding as well as 24/7 multilingual patient technical support. OnCall complements existing systems via API/SDK integrations. For more information, please visit oncallhealth.com.