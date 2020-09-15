Nuggets vs. Clippers live score, updates, highlights from Game 7 of second-round series

Will the Clippers make it an all Los Angeles Western Conference finals? Or can the Nuggets complete an incredible comeback?

It’s time for a win-or-go-home Game 7 to close out what has been a surprisingly tight playoff series.

After Los Angeles took a 3-1 lead with a 96-85 victory in Game 4, it was widely assumed the Clippers would battle the Lakers for a spot in the 2020 NBA Finals. And yet, despite facing double-digit deficits in Games 5 and 6, the Nuggets found a way to rattle off massive runs and win both contests.

Now Denver appears to have captured the momentum heading into the series finale. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are young, rising stars, but they already possess plenty of Game 7 experience. Can they best Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Tuesday night?

9:20 p.m. — And here we go. Patrick Beverley scores the first points of Game 7.

8:55 p.m. — The starting lineups for Game 7…

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

8:40 p.m. — Here’s a “Fun Guy” ready to shoot some hoops.

What time does Nuggets vs. Clippers start?

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Tuesday, Sept. 15 Time: 9 p.m. ET

Game 7 of Nuggets vs. Clippers is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET, though it will likely start slightly after that tipoff time following the conclusion of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. It can be watched on ESPN or streamed through the Watch ESPN app.