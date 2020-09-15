NRL news, Souths’ Damien Cook baffled over Tigers’ Benji split

Damien Cook has added his voice to some 8,000 fans who have signed a petition to keep Benji Marshall at the Tigers, after the club decided to not offer the NRL favourite a new deal past 2020.

Last week, Tigers fans set up a petition protesting the club’s decision not to re-sign the veteran whose contract is up at the end of the season.

NRL guru Phil Gould said Marshall will be “impossible to replace” when he departs the club and Queensland league legend Johnathan Thurston also expressed shock at the Tigers’ decision.

The 35-year old currently sits second only to Cronulla’s Shaun Johnson for try assists this year and was the main point of threat against the Rabbitohs last Thursday.

Benji Marshall (Getty)

Cook, who was on the opposite side of the park at Bankwest Stadium, said it was clear among his teammates that Marshall was the Tigers’ biggest asset, and was baffled as to why he was being let go.

“He’s not just an outstanding player but he’s a product away from the game too,” Cook told Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“I’ll tell you one thing about him from the weekend. Benji has been told [he’s] no longer [wanted] at the Tigers but he was the main threat we came up against on the weekend.

“We had to stop him. He was the one threatening us each time he backed himself, and for a team that’s letting him go they still had him in full control of the game and he’s a big reason why that game came down to two points.”

NRL Highlights: Wests Tigers v Rabbitohs – Round 18

Despite not getting the win against South Sydney, Marshall threatened to lead Wests to a late comeback, with two try assists, three linebreak assists and 81 metres gained.

Marshall told Nine post-game that he remains focused to continue performing at the highest level for the Tigers while he’s there, but he didn’t rule out a move to the Super League when questioned about his future by Andrew Johns.

“I just want to get through the season first,” Marshall said on Thursday.

“See what happens with the season and go from there.

“I’m open to everything at the moment,” he said.

“I just want to finish good with the Tigers first and see what happens.”