NRL news | Penrith Panthers’ Viliame Kikau, Stephen Crichton in ‘scary’ mini form slumps

The Penrith Panthers’ 13-game winning streak has rolled on despite mini form slumps from stars Viliame Kikau and Stephen Crichton.

Which, rugby league great Peter Sterling says, should be terrifying for rival teams heading into the NRL finals.

Kikau and Crichton have terrorised opposing sides on the left edge all season, only for their form to cool recently.

“The scary thing for other teams, I think, is that two of their strike players in recent weeks have been rather quiet – Stephen Crichton and Viliame Kikau,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports on Sterlo’s Wrap.

“All the talk has been about Liam Martin of late. If Kikau explodes in these next six weeks, then they’re just going to look more like premiership favourites.”

Panthers forward Viliame Kikau is tackled during his side’s win over Parramatta. (Getty)

Penrith’s latest victim was fellow top-four team Parramatta, who they held try-less in a 20-2 victory.

“I can’t find many weaknesses in the Penrith line-up,” Sterling said.

“Yes, they probably should have scored more points the other night, but Parramatta came up with some fantastic defence. But they’re moving along very nicely, they lead the minor premiership by three points, they will be the minor premiers and they will only get better because as I say, I think some of their players aren’t at their very, very best now; but you want that to be the case in the final month.”

Sterling is a massive Crichton fan, saying last month that the teen centre “might just be the best young talent we’ve seen come into the game for a long, long time”.

Sterling, a four-time premiership-winning halfback for Parramatta, said that halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai had also been superb for the Panthers.

“One thing I do like about Penrith, they’re a patient football team,” Sterling said.

“And you need to be prepared to win games in the 80th minute to be successful in this competition. Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai are very, very good mentally in that.”

Sterling predicted that Penrith may rest players before the finals. They face the lowly Cowboys and Bulldogs away from home in the final two rounds.

“I’d be looking at resting players, no doubt,” Sterling said.

“Maybe even the last week; you;d just wrap up the minor premiership this week and then you’ve got that option of doing exactly that. I think that’ll be probably a catch-cry for a number of clubs who’ve already nailed a spot in the finals, that they’ll take the opportunity.”