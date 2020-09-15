NRL news | Harry Grant Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers match, loan terms rethink in future

Melbourne Storm will rethink the loan terms that will allow Harry Grant to play against them for Wests Tigers on Saturday.

Grant is a Storm hooker who was loaned to the Tigers in exchange for centre/winger Paul Momirovski, who isn’t available for the match due to injury.

Loan deals in sport often have a clause specifying that a player can’t play against his parent club, but that wasn’t the case with the Storm-Tigers agreement.

“Ask me about 7.30pm on Saturday if it was a good idea or not a good idea to leave out the clause preventing Harry from playing against us,” Storm football manager Frank Ponissi told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was new for us and the Tigers when we did this deal. Paul Momirovski could have played against the Tigers but it’s a shame he’s out injured.

“It was never considered and while we’ve got no regrets about not doing it with Harry, it will be something we look at moving forward.”

Harry Grant has been outstanding in his loan move from Melbourne Storm to Wests Tigers. (Getty)

Melbourne are strong favourites to beat Wests Tigers but Grant has been outstanding for his loan club and is sure to cause headaches.

So impressive has Grant been that he is being touted as Cameron Smith’s replacement in the Storm No.9 jersey, leapfrogging New Zealand Test hooker Brandon Smith. Grant has also been rated a long-term Queensland State of Origin player by Immortal Wally Lewis.

Yet that won’t matter come Saturday.

“Nah, you split him in half,” Storm forward Kenny Bromwich said with a laugh, per News Corp.

“He gets on well with everyone here, he’s good at throwing some chat around too.

“I think he’ll be throwing some chat around on the field this week I reckon.”

Bromwich said that Cameron Smith was very much the No.1 man when Grant was at Storm training, despite Grant’s impressive attributes.

“Off the top of my head not too many (times has Grant showed him up),” Bromwich said.

“Smithy does some freakish things at training, got the ball on a string.

“When you watch him (Grant), the way he trains, his attitude towards what he does on the field, it comes as no surprise the way he plays.

“I think he’s going to be a big part of us and a big player in that role for the next few years coming ahead in the hooker position.”

Grant intends to return to Melbourne next season, though the club’s plans at hooker remain in limbo as Cameron Smith decides whether he will play again in 2021.