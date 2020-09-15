NRL news | Gold Coast Titans signings, Ash Taylor pay cut, predictions for club’s rise, Harry Grant touted

The Gold Coast Titans are on the brink of securing their future and becoming a legitimate force in the NRL, Queensland greats Sam Thaiday and Wally Lewis reckon.

If the Titans get next season right, talk of relocating them to Brisbane can finally end.

The arrival of superstar forward David Fifita is a game-changer, Thaiday says, while rating fellow recruit Tino Fa’asuamaleaui as a certain Maroons State of Origin debutant this season.

Retaining resurgent playmaker Ash Taylor on a reduced contract, keeping him alongside fairytale halfback Jamal Fogarty, can seal the deal for long-suffering Gold Coast.

Taylor may have failed as a $1 million per season marquee player but has shown this season that he still has legitimate value as an NRL playmaker, having played with greater freedom since shifting from halfback to five-eighth. He is off-contract next season, meaning that he can field offers from November 1, and may inadvertently benefit from a pay cut after long being branded a seven-figure flop.

Thaiday told Wide World of Sports that Taylor should cop a pay cut to stick with the Titans, given that the club has stood by him through poor form and personal issues. Taylor is eager to stay and stability in the halves would be a massive aid to Gold Coast’s intended rise.

Titans playmaker Ash Taylor during his starring performance against the Broncos. (Getty)

“I think he kind of does need to do that. I’d love to see him stay at the Gold Coast Titans,” Thaiday said on QLDER.

“But he definitely needs to take a haircut. He was paid on potential. He went through some dramas last year and he’s, I think, slowly going to open up about those dramas, hopefully very soon, so we can kind of know the struggles that he went through.

“But to really repay the Titans and the good faith that they’ve showed him and keeping him around, I think he needs to sign and stay with the Gold Coast Titans, at a lesser rate.

“I think the combination that’s built this year between Jamal Fogarty and Taylor has been fantastic in that halves pairing.

“I’ve even seen Ash Taylor take somewhat of a step back and Fogarty’s the guy, at the moment. He is the man and I think he’s playing with such poise.

“He’s got that real senior head on his shoulders and can really control the game. He’s taken a lot of pressure off Ash Taylor. Keep that combination going.”

Rugby league Immortal Lewis said that in last Saturday’s 18-6 win against the Broncos, Taylor had unearthed the form that made him a star. Taylor made two line break assists and ran 109 metres in the derby victory.

“That’s the best he’s played in a couple of years,” Lewis said on QLDER.

“That was fantastic, that was a super performance, that was as good as I’ve seen with him for quite some time.

“I’ve loved watching this kid play, ever since he first arrived at the Broncos. You knew that there was something about him, that if he put it into motion on the field, more than likely he would come out as the best player on the field; and that he was [last weekend].

“The creativity that he came up with in last week’s game was as good as I’ve seen it on display from him for a number of years. He proved very early in life that he had plenty to enjoy about football and some skills that very few people are blessed with.

“I’d love to see those week after week now. He’s a wonderful performer, consistency is the think he’s got to stick to now.”

Titans playmaker Ash Taylor shapes to pass in his side’s win over Brisbane. (Getty)

Gold Coast’s spine is starting to look promising, with livewire AJ Brimson at fullback. Hooker has been a patchy area for the Titans, filled by veterans Nathan Peats and Mitch Rein, with the latter named to start against Manly on Saturday.

Thaiday said that if the opportunity arose, the club should go hard for the man rated by Lewis as Queensland’s long-term State of Origin hooker.

“You really need to find a secure No.9 for them, to make sure that those guys are getting quality ball, and then you can build a team off that,” Thaiday said.

“Here’s a curve-ball: Cameron Smith signs another year at the Melbourne Storm … Harry Grant to the Gold Coast Titans.”

Harry Grant has been outstanding in his loan move from Melbourne Storm to Wests Tigers. (Getty)

The Titans pack is losing some glitz with the exit of Jai Arrow and Ryan James, plus the mid-season retirement of former Test prop Shannon Boyd. Signing Fifita, Fa’asuamaleaui and Herman Ese’ese has offered an exciting boost; though Gold Coast will be sweating on an immediate impact from the trio, given their combined annual salary is above $2 million.

Thaiday is hoping that the new-look side, under freshly re-signed coach Justin Holbrook, ends doubts over the club’s future and ends a finals drought stretching back to 2016; Taylor’s incredible first season at the club.

“I hope so, I’d love to see the Gold Coast Titans stay where they are,” Thaiday said.

“I don’t want to see them relocated, I don’t want to see them moved or diminished at all. I think what they’ve done is really, really smart, got some key signings in their forward pack next year; big Tino, David Fifita.

“They will draw a crowd. You see what Tino’s doing for the Melbourne Storm at the moment, he’s playing some absolutely brilliant football for them. He’s a player that charges off the back fence and runs into the defensive line.

“I think he’s definitely on Kevvy’s [Kevin Walters’] call list [for Queensland], for sure. He’s a fantastic young talent and I think a barnstorming forward. He’d be perfect in the starting team but I think even as a No.14, coming off the bench, just to try and change that game, in those crucial times with a State of Origin game.

Storm forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui is headed to the Gold Coast. (Getty)

“David Fifita is a genuine crowd attractor Some of the things that he’ll do for the Gold Coast Titans next year you’ll see on the field but it’s the off-field stuff that’s gonna really bring that fan base back, I think, and really cement the Gold Coast Titans right where they are.”

Lewis pointed out that the Titans already have another representative forward in their ranks, who starred against the Broncos last round.

“That’s the best I’ve seen Jarrod Wallace play in quite some time,” Lewis said.

“His carries with the footy were fantastic, they really were. I was pretty much inspired, to watch him play.”

Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita will switch the the Titans next season. (Getty)

Lewis is a big fan of Fogarty, who has risen from reserve grade to the Gold Coast captaincy. The clever halfback was excellent against the Broncos, in a derby win that was mighty sweet for his club and a sign of the Titans’ potential.

“Fogarty’s been fantastic, I’ve been super impressed every time I’ve seen him play,” Lewis said.

“He’s one of those blokes, he’s got a little bit of aggression in his game, too, and some dominance; telling the others what he wants, when he wants it and ordering the forwards around, which is exactly what a halfback should be doing, particularly if he’s expecting to be successful.

“Some of their [Gold Coast’s] performances have been fantastic. The way the coach has approached things, he hasn’t gotten too carried away too soon, he’s made sure he’s spent plenty of time inserting a reliable game plan into the team. Their most recent performance, that’s as good as you’ll ever see.”

Titans halfback Jamal Fogarty celebrates his match-winning try against the Dragons this season. (Getty)

Thaiday lauded the direction that Holbrook had given the club, saying he had offered them hope after a dismal run that earned last season’s wooden spoon.

“I think he’s changing some things and slowly implementing things within that team,” Thaiday said.

“I think with another pre-season under his belt at the end of this year, the Titans are only going to grow and develop into a fantastic team next year. Well done to the Titans for really hanging in there; it’s kind of been an up-and-down season for them, but exciting times.”