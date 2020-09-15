NRL news | Brodie Croft badly concussed in Brisbane Broncos training session, collision with teammate

The Broncos’ horror NRL season has taken another cruel twist, with Brodie Croft injured during a training session at Red Hill.

The playmaker, who was left out of Brisbane’s squad for last week’s clash with the Titans, was poised to make his return in Friday’s match against Parramatta after training at five-eighth during today’s session; replacing Sean O’Sullivan in the No.6 jersey.

But Croft was forced to leave the field after being heavily concussed during a collision with a Broncos teammate towards the end of an opposed session.

Club medical officials came to the 23-year-old’s aid and are monitoring him in accordance with the NRL’s HIA guidelines.