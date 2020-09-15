NRL news | Bradman Best injury comeback for Newcastle Knights in final round firming

The Knights have received a boost with news that boom centre Bradman Best is a big chance of playing in the final round of the regular season.

Best suffered a severe ankle injury in round 12 against the Storm and initial reports put him out for the season.

Best, who has scored seven tries in games this season, set himself an unlikely return in the finals but now looks set to play against the Titans on Friday week.

Bradman Best slips a flick pass earlier this season for the Newcastle Knights. (Getty)

The young centre has been among the finds of the season, even catching the eye of NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler, and his return will give the Knights a massive confidence boost on the eve of the finals.

Adam O’Brien’s men have lost two of their last three games – both by heavy margins against the Roosters and Warriors – and looked to be merely making up the numbers coming into the finals.

But with star fullback Kayln Ponga and Best back on board, they will have the strike power to be a force in the big games.