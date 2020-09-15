Nomad Rugged Strap launches as new Apple Watch band

Following the official announcement of Apple Watch Series 6 and the launch of two new bands, Nomad is now getting in on the action with a new release of its own. As one of its most durable accessories to date, the new Nomad Rugged Strap brings a mix of vulcanized FKM rubber and stainless steel hardware to your Apple Watch with a sleek design in tow. Head below for all of the details and a closer look at the new accessory.

Nomad debuts new Rugged Strap

Nomad’s Apple accessories are pretty synonymous with leather, especially in the the Apple Watch department. But for its latest debut, the brand is ditching the more premium material for something even more durable. The new fittingly named Rugged Strap is comprised of a “soft yet strong fluoroelastomer” with a breathable ribbed design. That makes it ideal for more intense workouts and other outdoor adventures, plus, the FKM material won’t sustain damage from high temperatures, exposure to sunlight, or chemicals.

The more modern design sports an all-black look and is complemented by your choice of matching hardware, or a stainless steel variant for some extra contrast. As with all existing Apple Watch bands, Nomad’s new Rugged Strap is compatible with every version of the wearable, including the just-announced Series 6 and SE.

Nomad’s latest addition to its stable of Apple products enters with a $49.95 price tag. The Rugged Strap is now available from the brand’s official online site and comes in both 44/42mm and 40/38mm versions, depending on which Apple Watch you’re rocking.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given that the new Nomad Rugged Strap is in line with what you’d pay for an official band, this won’t be something every owner Apple Watch will be looking to pick up. But for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone else looking for a more durable solution that actually looks pretty sleek, Nomad shows it can work with more than just leather for a premium accessory.

