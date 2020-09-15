Nithya Menen speaks about her debut single



South actress Nithya Menen who always surprises us with her roles and known for her performances in films like O Kadhal Kanmani, Mission Mangal is also a good singer. The actress has sung in her earlier films and now she is gearing up for her debut independent single.





According to reports in the Times of India, Nithya is very excited about her passion for singing. She has recently recorded a song for her upcoming Telugu film Ninnila Ninnila. Speaking about the song she says, “Ninnila Ninnila is being directed by a close friend, Ani Sasi, the son of veteran filmmaker, late IV Sasi. I’m a part of the film, which is also why I sang for it. We recorded the song recently at musician Raghu Dixit’s studio in Bengaluru.”





Speaking about her independent single, Nithya is too excited about this new venture and says, “I have been recording bits for my own single and it is finally ready. It’s an English song and now, we only have the video left to be shot.”

The actress has collaborated for this song with UK based sarod player Soumik Datta and further adds how she thought of having her own single and speaks about her collaboration, “I chanced upon his music accidentally when I was searching for something else. I connected with his music, which is original and has a distinct touch to it. We then spoke and discussed how we could collaborate. When he was in India earlier this year, just before the lockdown was imposed, we wrote, composed and recorded the song, which we then worked on through the pandemic.”





Now we surely can’t wait for this new single. Nithya Menen was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Breathe Season 2 which marked her web debut and shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh. The actress won plaudits for her performance.