Nicole Byer Reveals Where She’ll Keep Her Emmy If She Wins

“I was like, ‘I think I’m the first,’ and it feels cool. It feels really f–king cool, to be honest. Also it’s just like, God, I think 2008 is the first year they had the category, so it kinda sucks that it took 12 years,” she said, adding, “It kinda sucks, not just that it might be a virtual ceremony, but also there’s a lot of s–t going on in the world.”

Despite all that, there still remains at least one thing to look forward to. “If I win,” she reminded, “I get an Emmy!”

While we await the results of Byer’s category, which will be revealed during night five of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, get to know the triple-threat (host/actor/stand-up comedian) a bit better with her hilarious responses to our Emmy First-Timers Club questionnaire!