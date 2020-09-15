Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic rivalry, Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is backing a plan to house tennis’ biggest stars in luxury accommodation in a bid to lure them halfway across the world for January’s Australian Open.

Speaking on Today, Kyrgios, who is one of several high-profile players to opt against returning to tennis in parts of the world where the COVID-19 pandemic is raging, was cautiously optimistic about plans to proceed with the first grand slam of 2021 in Melbourne.

While he didn’t confirm that he will definitely participate in the tournament, he was encouraged by the planning being put in place to keep the community safe from players flying in from around the world and vice versa.

One proposal reported by The Australian is that players who travel to Melbourne for the tournament will be housed in security-patrolled luxury private residences.

A similar plan was favoured by Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams at the recent US Open.

According to the report, various arrangements are being considered for accommodating up to 2000 visiting players, coaches and broadcasters, including housing participants in resorts.

Kyrgios said luxury private residences would also make it more likely for big name players to commit to the tournament, playing to their “high-maintenance” personalities.

“I think tennis players are pretty high maintenance in general. It’s not a bad idea for some of the big guys to feel more comfortable,” Kyrgios said.

“Obviously they are the guys that draw the crowd. To make them feel as comfortable as possible, I know pretty much every tennis player I talk to loves playing Australian Open, they love Melbourne, so I guess we have got to go all out trying to get these people in play in the Australian Open.

“At this stage we have to try and get on top of it first.”

Kyrgios confirmed that ultimately it would be Melbourne’s ability to get on top of its second wave and flatten the curve that would determine his availability for the tournament.

He said he was working hard behind the scenes to ensure he’d be physically and mentally fit to return once he felt comfortable doing so.

“I’d love to be playing the Australian Open. Fingers crossed things get better in Melbourne and they are able to figure out a way to quarantine international players coming from overseas and having crowds would be awesome as well,” he said.

“We all know how tough this pandemic has been. I’m not sure entirely when I’ll be playing next. In France the cases have gone up again and they are planning on playing with a crowd.

“At this stage I’m not entirely sure. I’m trying to get my body and mind right and take advantage of this time at home.

“I know so much work is being done behind the scenes to get it right and ensure it happens in Melbourne.”

Today host Karl Stefanovic couldn’t resist the opportunity to coax Kyrgios into another crack at Djokovic, who has drawn the ire of the Aussie consistently over the past couple of years.

The world No.1 was at the centre of a storm at the US Open last week when he was disqualified from the tournament for hitting a lineswoman with a ball struck in anger after he had his serve broken.

A prolific user of social media, Kyrgios mischievously asked “how many years” he would be banned for if it was he who struck the official.

Stefanovic probed for another dig from Kyrgios, stating: “Maybe we let everyone in (for the Australian Open) except Novak.”

Kyrgios grinned and shook his head before replying: “I mean, we don’t like him, but he brings some crowds.”