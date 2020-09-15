New start dates, formats set for S,D and equestrian

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC staff

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 14, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference has established new start dates and formats for the SEC men’s and women’s swimming & diving and equestrian seasons, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Monday.

The 2020 SEC men’s and women’s swimming & diving season will begin no earlier than October 1, 2020 and conclude no later than January 25, 2021 with regionalized competition permitted upon the adherence of opponents to SEC Medical Guidance Task Force Requirements for COVID-19 Management. Contests will be limited to dual-meet format unless alternative strategies are identified to limit the overall number of participants to ensure appropriate distancing. The number of events is at the discretion of each institution.

The 2020 SEC equestrian season will begin no earlier than October 15 and conclude no later than November 22, with team competition limited to SEC members or institutions within a conference member’s geographic region. Teams will be limited to no more than three team events.

The SEC announced in July that student-athletes in all sports who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.

The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force continues to meet on policies and procedures for the safe return of student-athletes to competition, building on the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.

