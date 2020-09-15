NBA fans find dramatic Heat-Celtics ending hilarious, turn Jayson Tatum’s pain into meme

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum thought he had a thunderous dunk to tie Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday against the Heat. But as he rose with the ball cocked back, Bam Adebayo glided in mid-air from his peripheral vision to right in front of him.

Adebayo stuffed Tatum’s attempt to preserve Miami’s narrow overtime lead and secure a 117-114 victory.

The sequence is a contender for defensive play of the season.

Here’s the social media reaction to the end of Heat vs. Celtics: