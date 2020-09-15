‘Most’ of LSU has contracted COVID-19?

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron revealed surprising news about the defending national champions on Tuesday.

As Alex Scarborough of ESPN noted, Orgeron told reporters that “most” of his players have already caught the coronavirus.

“Not all of our players but most of our players have caught it,” Orgeron said. “I think that hopefully they won’t catch it again and hopefully they’re not out for games.”

Orgeron failed to give an exact number of players confirmed to test positive for the virus since they returned to team facilities.

“Hopefully that once you catch it you don’t get it again,” Orgeron added. “I’m not a doctor. I think they have that 90-day window, so most of the players that have caught we do feel like they’ll be eligible for games.”

SEC guidelines allow players who have tested positive for coronavirus to go untested for up to 90 days.

LSU opens its season versus Mississippi State on Sept. 26.